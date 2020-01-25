Japan: 24,000 Undelivered Items Found At Former Postman's Home

It has recently come to light that a former postman in Japan had stashed 24,000 undelivered letters in his home in Kanagawa. When asked the former postman told authorities that he just couldn't be 'bothered' to deliver all those items and letters and thus just decided to stash them at home.

Undelivered mail

The 61-year old who worked as head of delivery for a post office branch in Yokohama claimed that he did not want to appear slower or less efficient than his counterparts and thus hid the items at his home in Kanagawa near Tokyo. According to reports from local news, the former postman was hiding items from as far back as 2003.

Last year the man, whose identity has not been revealed yet, was fired from his job after postal authorities started to become suspicious of a recurring lapse during an internal audit. After the man was fired, the postal services approached the police after discovering that well over a thousand items had gone missing between February 2017 and November 2018. When confronted, the man confessed to the crime and claimed not to have delivered the items at all.

Read: Nitish Kumar Snubs Pavan Varma Amid Deepening Rift In JDU, Calls His Letter "absurd"

Read: Before JNU Violence, Wrote 4 Letters Urging Admin To Hold Talks With Students: Delhi Police

If the man is convicted, he would have to pay a hefty fine that would be equivalent to Rs 3 lakh and could also get a prison sentence of 3 years. The Japan Post that is a government-owned mail service, apologised for the incident and said that all the recovered post will make it to its intended destination.

A spokesperson while speaking to local media said that there was a delay in discovering the undelivered items because they were stashed at the man's home which is beyond the jurisdiction of an internal inspection. He added that all the senders and receivers will receive an apology and all undelivered items will be delivered.

Read: Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Effortless Style In Rhea Kapoor's New Collection 'The Lost Letters'

Read: SC To Decide On Maharashtra Floor-test On Monday, Seeks Critical Letters & Issues Notices