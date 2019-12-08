Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Effortless Style In Rhea Kapoor's New Collection 'The Lost Letters'

Sonam Kapoor is known in the film industry and otherwise as a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and style. The Khoobsurat actor also has her own clothing line in collaboration with her fashion designer sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a series of photos of herself donning a patterned lehenga with a short knotted top for the blouse with her long hair let loose and subtle makeup on her face. The pattern is labeled 'Lost Letters Print' by the actor in the captions as she claims it is one of her favorites from the new collection of clothes by her sister Rhea Kapoor and ace designer Masaba Gupta.

Both stylists Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta have recently collaborated for a unique design collection titled 'The Chronicles Of femininity'. It is reportedly a 15-piece limited edition trousseau wear collection which promotes body positivity. With Sonam Kapoor as their muse, the designers revealed in a recent interview that their collection was all about 'being confident' in your own skin and body by providing solutions according to a person’s comfort level.

On the work front

Sonam Kapoor has reportedly taken up a project which is a remake of the Korean film, Blind, which was directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The crime thriller that revolves around a missing person's case is already been done by Tollywood with actor Nayanthara as the lead. As of now, no official announcements have been made but there is a buzz going around that Shome Makhija will direct the Hindi film and Sujoy Ghosh will be taking up the role of the creative director.

