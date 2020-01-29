Japan Evacuation Flight From Wuhan Lands In Tokyo, 5 Persons Reported Ill

A chartered flight that arrived in Tokyo, Wednesday, carrying 206 evacuees from virus-hit Wuhan City of China has 5 Japanese citizens ill onboard, as per reports. The two Japanese nationals airlifted from the epicenter of the Coronavirus epidemic were detected with pneumonia-like symptoms, while the rest three were diagnosed with symptoms of fever and cough and are reportedly being monitored at a designated hospital for Coronavirus infection.

Shinzo Abe says ill passengers are monitored

Yoshihide Suga, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan said that the evacuees were requested by the authorities to accommodate in a hotel after a thorough check-up. Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, reportedly told a parliamentary session that the government was in the process of establishing if any evacuees from the charter plane were infected with the Wuhan virus and containment measures are explored to resist outbreak.

Read Coronavirus Outbreak: Major Companies Restrict Travel To China For Employees

Read Australian Scientists Successfully Replicate New Coronavirus

7 confirmed cases of Coronavirus inside Japan already

According to the Health Ministry of Japan, 7 confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported within the country that includes an infection case of a Japanese tour bus driver in his 60s from Nara prefecture who came in contact with Chinese visitors. He was reportedly the first confirmed case of transmission inside Japan in coronavirus epidemic.

Japanese driver was the first confirmed case of Coronavirus

The seventh case is reportedly a woman in her 40s, resident of the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province who visited Hokkaido city in Japan on January 21 and was touring the city. The ministry of Japan said that the Japanese driver began started depicting pneumonia symptoms on January 11 and was hospitalized after 11 days, he had been in close contact with 18 Chinese citizens, suggested a report. The virus has been reported as 'severe' according to the reports from the Chinese Health Officials as its contagion begins even before the symptoms detected on the carrier.

Read Chinese Foreign Minister Pledges To Ensure Safety Of Foreigners Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read Germany Confirms Four New Coronavirus Cases, 40 People To Be Screened

(with inputs from agencies)