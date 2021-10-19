Japan Concerned Over Chinese, Russian Naval Warships Passing Through Tsugaru Strait

On Monday, Japan's Defence Ministry said that Chinese and Russian military vessels travelled through the Tsugaru Strait for the first time. Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said that the reason behind this remains 'unknown' and that Japan is analysing the intentions of the two countries. He also stated that Japan will continue to make all efforts to keep an eye on the waters and airspace around the country, reported Al Jazeera. The Tsugaru Strait separates the Sea of Japan from the Pacific Ocean and is located between Honshu, Japan's main island, and Hokkaido to the north.

Chinese, Russian Naval vessels pass through Tsugaru Strait

Although the strait is considered international territory, it is still within Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japan's relations with China have long been strained by conflicting claims over a handful of small East China Sea islets. Meanwhile, Tokyo and Moscow have a territory issue as well. According to the Japanese Defence Ministry, as many as ten warships belonging to Russian and Chinese navies sailed from the Sea of Japan to the Pacific Ocean. Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force also spotted destroyers and frigates in waters about 110 kilometres southwest of Okushiri Island in Hokkaido. Earlier this month, China and Russia held a joint naval training exercise in the Sea of Japan, and it's possible that some of these vessels were part of the drill, Kyodo News stated in its report.

PLA warships encirlces near Japanese archipelago

In 2013, Chinese warships entered the Sea of Japan for the drills via the Tsushima Strait, and following the drills, some of the participating vessels went into the Pacific Ocean via the Soya Strait before returning to the East China Sea. The PLA warships were the first to encircle the Japanese archipelago, reported Global Times. Meanwhile, according to Japanese authorities, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Tuesday. While Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida termed the launch 'very unfortunate,' a government spokesperson in Tokyo said that an investigation has been launched to ascertain whether the missiles fell within Japan's exclusive economic zone. Last week, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also stated that the country's national security plan should include an option to attack enemy bases for self-defence. He further noted that the national security policy needed to be updated as quickly as possible.

(Image: ANI/AP)