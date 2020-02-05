Japan Cruise Ship Test At Least 10 Aboard Positive For Coronavirus

At least 10 quarantined on the docked cruise ship near Yokohama have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, confirmed the Health Ministry of Japan on February 5. The vessel Diamond princess carrying 3,700 aboard was anchored off after an 80-year-old passenger from Hong Kong was detected with flu-like symptoms. The Hong Konger tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed the Health authorities to the reports.

Thousands onboard the cruise were restrained in lockdown and specimens from more than 200 people were collected, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters. He further added that from around 7.30 am (2230 GMT Tuesday), the health Officers restricted the 10 who tested positive to get off the vessel, and with the cooperation of the coastguard, they are being taken to the medical organization.

Read World Has 'Window Of Opportunity' To Halt The Spread Of Coronavirus: WHO

Read Coronavirus: Five Rescued Indians Admitted To Hospital After Showing Symptoms

Diamond Princess cruise will remain quarantined for at least 14 days

Health screening was commenced by several dozen quarantine officers onboard the vessel that quarantined 2,666 passengers and 1,045 staff members, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare told the media. Public Relations Specialist Alivia Owyoung confirmed to the media that the 10 passengers tested positive in the initial phase of health screening are being taken ashore by the Japanese Coast Guard watercraft to shoreside Japanese medical facilities.

She said the Diamond Princess cruise will remain quarantined in Yokohama, isolated 17 miles from the Japanese capital of Tokyo for at least 14 days as required by the Ministry of Health. According to the reports, there are passengers from approximately 56 countries aboard the vessel that are feared to have been infected with the Wuhan 2019-nCoV as they were in close proximity with each other.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had told the media earlier on Monday that Japan would coordinate with the World Health Organisation to curb the contagion outbreak in Tokyo that might impact the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics due to be held this year. He said that the Japanese government was stepping up the containment measures to stem the virus spread that originated in the Hubei province, China.

Read China: Red Cross Officials Punished For Donation Errors In Coronavirus-hit Hubei Province

Read Coronavirus: Britain Advises Citizens To Leave China, Not Undertake Any Travel To Mainland