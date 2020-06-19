COVID-19: Japan Lifts Domestic Travel Restrictions To Revive Virus-hit Economy

In a bid to revive the hard-hit economy, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged citizens to go sightseeing or attend concerts as he lifted all COVID-19 related restrictions on domestic travel on June 19. While addressing the nation on Thursday, Abe reportedly said that he would like people to go out on sightseeing trips and engage in social and economic activity, while also maintaining social distance.

The country began lifting lockdown restrictions in May and now Japan ended the state of emergency which allowed citizens to return to work and bars and restaurants to reopen, however, with social distancing measures. The deadly coronavirus outbreak in Japan affected the hotels, resorts and areas which heavily rely on tourism. According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation, amid the lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, only 1,700 foreigners arrived in Japan in May which is the lowest number since 1964.

Abe eases domestic travel restrictions

However, as Abe lifted the state of emergency, Japan’s two big airlines, ANA Holding and Japan Airlines Co., are set to restart some domestic flights. The airlines, however, also reportedly said that flight schedules will still only be half of what they had planned before the pandemic. According to an international media report, Japan is currently in discussion to allow some travel from Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

As Abe is in discussion with countries where the infection levels have tapered down, he also reportedly announced conditions for visitors. As per reports, the conditions include conducting a COVID nuclei acid tests before travelling to Japan and installing a location app. Moreover, visitors will also have to provide their travel plans in advance.

Furthermore, in addition to ending domestic travel advisory, the country is also reportedly allowing up to 1,000 people to gather at indoor and outdoor events. Japan’s professional baseball teams will also restart on Friday, however, the spectators will be locked out. Currently, Japan has over 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 935 lives in the country.

(Image: AP)

