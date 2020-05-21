Pub In Japan Installs Disinfectant Sprayer To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

With countries slowly returning to normalcy by allowing non-essential businesses to restart, both government and private entities are looking at ways to minimise the effect of coronavirus by adopting certain measures. In Japan, a pub has installed a machine that sprays disinfectants on people as they enter. According to reports, a Japanese-style izakaya pub in Tokyo's Shinjuku district has installed a scanner-type machine that sprays hypochlorous water every time somebody passes through it.

As per reports, as soon as people enter the pub they are first greeted by a monitor which asks them to check their temperatures from a thermometer that is kept at the entrance, and then they are required to pass through the disinfectant machine that sprays chlorine-based water on them for 30 seconds. The owner of the pub has said that they wanted to develop a system that goes in line with the new regulations of the government and also the new lifestyle that everyone has been forced to adapt. The owner while talking to the press also expressed his willingness to install the system at all his restaurants.

Disinfectant sprayers elsewhere

Meanwhile, in India the city of Kolkata got its first automatic disinfectant tunnel last month in the colonial-era New Market to spray people with chemicals to kill germs. According to reports, the tunnel is fitted with a sensor that detects motion when someone enters and the sprinkler starts spraying disinfectants to kill germs. Telangana was the first state in India to install a disinfectant tunnel where it is named the 'V Safe Tunnel', it was installed at Telangana Director General of Police’s office by S3V Vascular Technologies Private Limited.

(Image Credit: AP)

