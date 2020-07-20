Japan Records Highest Increase In Coronavirus Cases Since April With 510 New Infections

According to a statement released by the Health Ministry, Japan recorded 510 new coronavirus cases on July 19. Out of this, 89 cases are from Osaka including 59 untraceable cases. Another 199 cases were reported in Tokyo on July 19. This is considered to be the highest reported since April 9. Current situation in Japan. This was the first time in four days that the number of cases in Tokyo went below 200. Reports suggest that no new deaths have been reported.

Yuriko Koike, governor of Tokyo said that more tests have been conducted and therefore there has been a resurgence in the number of cases. 4,000 tests are being conducted in one day. She added that the government will respond appropriately to make sure that there are less number of cases and less people are affected by the virus.

The people of Japan have also criticised the new ‘Go to’ campaign by the Japanese government. The campaign aims at provisioning benefits to the tourism industry. Under the campaign, the government will give 50% subsidies to the travelers.

Koike and many other local governments have expressed their concern on the same. They said that they are worried that the central government's plan to begin its ‘Go To’ travel subsidy campaign this month to boost domestic tourism could increase the number of cases. This would also impact the regional medical systems. Kazuyoshi Akaba, tourism minister, said that the government will go ahead with the plan now by excluding Tokyo because of the resurgence in the number of cases. The campaign will begin from July 22. The total number of confirmed cases in Japan is now 25,808, including 712 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise.

