Japan To Get First-ever Woman Prime Minister? Two Top Contenders In The Fray

In what would be a major development for Japan, one of the two women contenders among 4 candidates running for the office of the Prime Minister to replace Yoshihide Suga, might end up becoming the country’s first-ever female leader. Japanese former minister for gender equality, Seiko Noda, and hardline nationalist and ally of Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Sanae Takaichi, are eyeing victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) party’s leadership, in a bid to be Japan’s first lady prime minister. The election is scheduled to happen on September 29.

Their fate, although, dangles by a thin thread as they vouch for the support from Suga’s all-male ruling party, but the winner is expected to assuredly secure Tokkyo’s leadership as the LDP and its coalition partner enjoy a parliamentarian majority in Japan's bicameral legislature. It is the first time in approximately 13 years, that country is witnessing a cornerstone moment in its election history with two women candidatures, and both LDP members.

“The ultra-conservative Takaichi advocates a kind of paternalistic nationalism and a stronger military, while the liberal-leaning, pacifist Noda supports women's advancement and sexual diversity,” Associated Press reported.

The duo will be contesting against the COVID-19 vaccinations Minister Taro Kono, who, according to the recent Kyodo polls, is viewed by the majority, an estimated 49% of LDP members, as the most suitable to assume the role of Japan’s Prime Minister. Another frontrunner in the party’s leadership race is ex-Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who has long been vouching to take reins of the presidency of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) but was defeated last year by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The LDP faction leader and a hereditary politician have also previously held office as a cabinet minister. He is also the longest holder of the position of the foreign minister in Japan’s history and had held leadership as chairman of the LDP’s top policymaking body, the Policy Affairs Research Council.

Former communications minister Sanae Takaichi told Tokyo press that she is poised to become the country’s first female Prime Minister as she is expected to announce her vision for the government. This will be followed by Kono’s announcement of his candidacy, who, according to Nikkei opinion poll, has an estimated 16% party backing as he contests Kishida, the former foreign minister.

Japan's PM intends to focus on pandemic, quits from PM race

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, meanwhile, announced last week that he will not be running in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race. Suga became the PM just one year ago after long-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stepped down owing to health concerns. Suga told reporters that he wanted to focus on the coronavirus pandemic instead of continuing on as the head of the LDP. “Running in the race and handling coronavirus countermeasures would have required an enormous amount of energy,” he said. LDP’s faction politicals will be playing a decisive role in the election of the Prime Minister with the party winner would need coalition support.