The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Comparison Between Images From ISRO's Cartosat-3 With Other Satellites; See Pictures

General News

ISRO releases the first images from Cartosat-3 covering Qatar. Here is a comparison between images taken by Cartosat-3 along with Google, Bing and Apple Maps.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
ISRO

On Friday, ISRO released the first images from Cartosat-3 covering the entire region of Qatar. The high-resolution images covered three main areas of Qatar-- The Khalifa International Stadium, Palm City Gardens 2 and the Old Doha Airport. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.

Read: After successful Cartosat 3 launch, ISRO Chief announces many more missions to come

Here is a comparison between images taken by Cartosat-3 along with Google Maps, Bing Maps and Apple Maps- 

The above image is of Palm City Gardens-2 in Qatar. The resolution of the image by Cartosat-3 far exceeds the resolution of images by Google, Apple, and Bing Maps. 

Read: PM Modi congratulates ISRO for Cartosat-3 launch, says 'ISRO made nation proud once again'

The next image is of the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. As one can see, the resolution of the image by Cartosat-3 is the clearest in terms of color and contrast. It also shows better details and a finer street view as well.

The last set of images are of the Old Doha Airport in Qatar. The Google maps image shows an outdated 2019 version. Bing Maps has a more clear view. The Apple Map could not be zoomed in any further. The images by Cartosat-3 was the clearest of them all. 

Read: ISRO's PSLV-C47 launches Cartosat-3, Nanosatellites from Sriharikota

About the Cartosat-3

The satellite was placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 also carried 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in the 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO has said, this was the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Read: ISRO: 26-hour countdown for PSLV-C47 mission to launch Cartosat-3 begins

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE IDENTIFIES JNU GOONS
HUGE SETBACK FOR KOCHHARS
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
AZAD WELCOMES SC DECISION ON J-K
SC STAYS NCLAT ORDER OVER CYRUS
ROHIT SHARMA ON WT20