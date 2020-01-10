Comparison Between Images From ISRO's Cartosat-3 With Other Satellites; See Pictures

On Friday, ISRO released the first images from Cartosat-3 covering the entire region of Qatar. The high-resolution images covered three main areas of Qatar-- The Khalifa International Stadium, Palm City Gardens 2 and the Old Doha Airport. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.

Read: After successful Cartosat 3 launch, ISRO Chief announces many more missions to come

High Resolution Panchromatic and Multi-spectral Images covering Qatar area as observed from #CARTOSAT3.



For details visit: https://t.co/eDWQYhyT2a pic.twitter.com/hA7WCOc0LE — ISRO (@isro) January 10, 2020

Here is a comparison between images taken by Cartosat-3 along with Google Maps, Bing Maps and Apple Maps-

The above image is of Palm City Gardens-2 in Qatar. The resolution of the image by Cartosat-3 far exceeds the resolution of images by Google, Apple, and Bing Maps.

Read: PM Modi congratulates ISRO for Cartosat-3 launch, says 'ISRO made nation proud once again'

The next image is of the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. As one can see, the resolution of the image by Cartosat-3 is the clearest in terms of color and contrast. It also shows better details and a finer street view as well.

The last set of images are of the Old Doha Airport in Qatar. The Google maps image shows an outdated 2019 version. Bing Maps has a more clear view. The Apple Map could not be zoomed in any further. The images by Cartosat-3 was the clearest of them all.

Read: ISRO's PSLV-C47 launches Cartosat-3, Nanosatellites from Sriharikota

About the Cartosat-3

The satellite was placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 also carried 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in the 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO has said, this was the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Read: ISRO: 26-hour countdown for PSLV-C47 mission to launch Cartosat-3 begins