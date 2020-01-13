Japanese Billionaire Posts Ad To Find Girlfriend For His Trip To Moon

Japanese billionaire has reportedly posted an ad to find a partner with whom he can travel to the moon. Yusaku Maezawa who is due to travel to the moon in 2023 as the first private passenger in a SpaceX rocket took to Twitter to pitch his idea. In the post, he asked if anybody would like to be the first woman to travel to the moon along with a link to the application page.

[WANTED!!!]

Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?#MZ_looking_for_love https://t.co/R5VEMXwggl pic.twitter.com/mK6fIJDeiv — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 12, 2020

Final decision in March

Maezawa, who recently announced his breakup with Japanese actress Ayame Goriki is accepting applications from all single woman aged 20 or over with the deadline of the application being January 17. Following the application deadline, the 44-year old billionaire will make his final decision by the end of March after going on dates with the applicants.

The whole matchmaking process is being converted into a documentary called, ‘Full Moon Lovers’ which will be aired on a Japanese web streaming service. Maezawa who sold his online fashion retailer ZOZO Inc to Softbank Group Corp said he agreed to the idea as he was facing loneliness in his middle ages. The billionaire had two partners and three children in the past said that till now he has lived his life exactly as he wanted to.

He also revealed that he is 44 years and feelings of emptiness has slowly surged upon him before declaring now he has only one thought- that is continuing to love one woman. Meanwhile, fashion tycoon is all set to give away more than $9 million to 1,000 people on Twitter to keep a curb if it boosts their happiness.

He called his move a 'social experiment' to see if it improves their happiness. Maezawa will provide 1 million yen i.e. $9,000 each to his 1,000 followers on a condition of those who retweeted his January 1 post. Maezawa said on YouTube that it is a serious social experiment and added that hopes to attract interest from academics and economists.

