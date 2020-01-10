Japanese Businessman To Give Away $9 Million In Happiness Experiment

A Japanese billionaire is all set to give away more than $9 million to 1000 people on Twitter to keep a curb if it boosts up their happiness. Fashion tycoon, Yusaku Maezawa said it is a 'social experiment' to see if it improves their happiness. Maezawa will provide 1 million yen i.e. $9,000 each to his 1,000 followers on a condition of those who retweeted his January 1 post. Maezawa said on YouTube that it is a serious social experiment and added that hopes to attract interest from academics and economists.

Maezawa urged contestants to use the money "as they like" and to answer regular questionnaires about how they're using it.

Four million people actively participated

Everyone was eligible to take part in the contest. They had to join Twitter and retweet the announcement tweet before midnight on January 7. According to the reports, more than four million people actively participated in the contest and retweeted. A lottery is to be held to identify the winners and Maezawa will personally notify them in a direct message within two to three days.

The business magnate also said that he would contact the lucky winners afterwards to ask about the impact and urged the social experts to help analyze the outcome of the experiment.

Similar contest held in January 2019

He did the same contest in January 2019 promising 100 million yen to be shared among 100 Twitter users. His January 2019 tweet was the most retweeted ever at the time, with 4.68 million retweets. Maezawa is to be the first passenger to fly around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX is known for his high spending on art and sports cars. According to the Forbes list, he holds an estimated worth of $2 billion and has made name for himself as a rock musician, hopeful moon tourist, and high-rolling art collector.

