The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

EXO Chen To Be A Father, Will Get Married To His Non-celebrity Girlfriend Soon

Music

EXO Chen announced through a letter that he is dating a non-celebrity and will get married to her soon. Read all the details about announcement right here.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
exo chen

Popular K-pop group EXO’s Chen announced through a letter to his fans that he has been dating an unnamed person since some time. He also shared the good news that he will be a father soon with his fans. According to multiple media reports, Chen’s unnamed girlfriend is pregnant and there will be confirmation news on the marriage date soon.

Also Read | EXO Make Their Long-awaited Comeback With New MV 'Obsession'

According to the handwritten letter, Chen has been dating his 'secret girl-friend' for a long time now and he wishes to spend his life with her. Chen addressed his fans that he was going to announce the dating news to everyone soon. However, the news of being a dad gave him instant courage to announce without any further hesitance. Reports suggest that Chen has been discussing the repercussions with his parent label SM Entertainment and also his group members from EXO. According to K-media reports, his girlfriend is a non-celebrity and the wedding arrangements will be made soon. Even though it is not known about what trimester the reported girlfriend is.

Also Read | K-Pop: Former EXO Artist Tao Mistaken For BTS Bandmember, Here's How He Reacted

EXO’s parent label SM Entertainment also released a statement regarding the news. They confirmed on the wedding and shared that the event will be a private affair to respect the family’s privacy. They asked the fans to shower the couple with blessings and reaffirmed that Chen will continue working with the label as an artist.

Here is the letter that was written by EXO Chen

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Having An EXO Themed Tattoo On His Lower Back

Also Read | EXO Member Kai Threatens To Call The Cops After A Fan Waits Outside His House

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SC ADJOURNS 'RIGHT TO PRAY' HEARING
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION