EXO Chen To Be A Father, Will Get Married To His Non-celebrity Girlfriend Soon

Popular K-pop group EXO’s Chen announced through a letter to his fans that he has been dating an unnamed person since some time. He also shared the good news that he will be a father soon with his fans. According to multiple media reports, Chen’s unnamed girlfriend is pregnant and there will be confirmation news on the marriage date soon.

According to the handwritten letter, Chen has been dating his 'secret girl-friend' for a long time now and he wishes to spend his life with her. Chen addressed his fans that he was going to announce the dating news to everyone soon. However, the news of being a dad gave him instant courage to announce without any further hesitance. Reports suggest that Chen has been discussing the repercussions with his parent label SM Entertainment and also his group members from EXO. According to K-media reports, his girlfriend is a non-celebrity and the wedding arrangements will be made soon. Even though it is not known about what trimester the reported girlfriend is.

EXO’s parent label SM Entertainment also released a statement regarding the news. They confirmed on the wedding and shared that the event will be a private affair to respect the family’s privacy. They asked the fans to shower the couple with blessings and reaffirmed that Chen will continue working with the label as an artist.

Here is the letter that was written by EXO Chen

EXO CHEN shares heartfelt letter to EXO-L sharing that he has plans for marriage



CHEN notes in his letter he wanted his fans to be the first to know before news was shared through media



Warmest congratulations to CHEN! pic.twitter.com/PHkhtQVUQ8 — 파룬 (@balloon_wanted) January 13, 2020

#Translation: CHEN marriage plans were discussed with both SM and EXO



Chen shares:

I have a gf who I want to spend the rest of my life with.



A blessing came to us, I feel bad for being unable to continue with some of the plans, but the blessing ended up giving me more strength. pic.twitter.com/AF2M5mgSWA — 파룬 (@balloon_wanted) January 13, 2020

