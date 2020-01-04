Adadiya Pak Is A Popular Winter Dish In Gujarat; Here Is How To Make It At Home

Adadiya Pak is an authentic Gujarati sweet prepared during the winters. This recipe is considered to be very nutritious and must-have dish for kids during winter season. This Gujarati recipe includes some important ingredients such as ghee, dry fruits. The most essential ingredient is gond or edible gum for the kid’s health. Some people find this recipe difficult, but if the right recipe and steps are followed, then anyone can make it. Check its recipe below:

Adadiya Pak

Cuisine: Indian, Gujarati

Course: Breakfast,

Cooking Time: 1 and ½ hour

Serving: 2 People

Ingredients:

150 grams of edible gum (gond)

1 ½ cups of urad dal flour

1 cup full of ghee (add more if needed)

1 ½ cups of jaggery (gud)

¼ cup crumpled dried coconut

1 tsp ganthola powder

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp dried ginger powder

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

¼ cup dry fruit powder

Almonds finely chopped or crushed

Pistachios finely chopped or crushed

Image source: @thecardamompods

Procedure for making Adadiya Pak:

Pour some ghee in a kadai and let the ghee boil properly, and fry gond in ghee.

Crush the fried gond with hands or mashing spoon.

Now add the urad dal flour in boiling ghee and roast it well on a low to medium flame for 20-30 minutes till it becomes brown in colour.

Now add the crushed dried coconut and roast it well.

After that, add the crushed gond to the mixture and mix well.

After mixing it well, add ganthola powder, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, dried ginger powder and dry fruit powder to the mixture. Mix them well.

Turn off the gas, take the kadai down from the flame and pour the mixture in another bowl.

Heat some ghee and melt jaggery in the kadai itself, to make the Adadiya Pak sweet.

Once the ghee and jaggery are melted, add it to the previously prepared mixture and mix well.

Then pour it in mould greased with ghee and flatten it.

Garnish the mould filled with Adadiya Pak, with almonds and pistachios.

Keeping checking the Adadiya Pak to see if it has become firm. Once it is firm, cut it into diamond-shaped pieces.

Now your Adadiya Pak is ready to eat.

Image source: @indianherbivore

