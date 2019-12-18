Japanese Journalist Wins $30,000 Damages In High-profile Case Over Alleged Rape

A court in Tokyo awarded $30,000 on December 18 in damages to the journalist Shiori Ito in the rape case accusing a former reporter at Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. What has turned out to be one of the high-profile cases of the #MeToo movement in Japan, Ito alleged that Noriyuki Yamaguchi raped her in 2015 when she was unconscious. Even though, prosecutors reportedly said that there was not enough evidence for a criminal case, Ito brought a civil case. After the verdict was announced, Ito held a sign saying 'victory' outside the court and said that she is 'happy'.

Yamaguchi plans to appeal again

In another news conference, Yamaguchi said that he has planned to appeal and again denied all the rape allegations. According to Ito, the former reporter had invited her for dinner to discuss a possible job opportunity in 2015 and suspects being drugged. When Ito regained her consciousness, she claimed that Yamaguchi 'was on top' of her in a hotel room. Reportedly, the alleged rape occurred when Ito was an intern in an international news agency and when Yamaguchi was bureau chief of another media house for Tokyo Broadcasting system in Japan.

Initially, the investigations were started bu then dropped due to lack of evidence. Ito claimed that police told her to re-enact the alleged rape with a life-sized doll while male officers were in the room. In Japan, a government survey had revealed that 2017 only four per cent of the rape victims reported crime to the police officials. Ito had then filed a civil lawsuit against Yamaguchi and sought 11 million yen in compensation. However, Yamaguchi has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the sex was consensual and filed another counter-suit seeking 130 million yen in compensation. The later suit was rejected by the court and will now pay $30,000 to Ito in damages.

(With agency inputs)