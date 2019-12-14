Japanese Woman Tricks Son By Cutting Out Life-sized Cardboard Of Herself

A Japanese woman came up with a perfect solution by cutting out life-sized cardboard of herself to prevent her one-year-old son from crying every time she steps out of the room. An internet user took to twitter to share multiple pictures of the life-sized cardboard cutouts of the woman that was placed across the house to trick the boy into believing that she was there. There were even photos and videos which were shared to establish just how successful the plan was.

The Twitter caption read, “It ’s hard because my 1-year-old, mom, cry as soon as she disappears from sight. As a countermeasure, I experimented with what would happen if I set up a “life-sized panel mother”.

'Big mummy'

In the video, the mother of one-year-old can be seen placing the cardboard cutouts before going out of the front door. The child, on the other hand, is seen peacefully playing with his toys, with the cardboard cutout of his mother in the background. To make it more realistic the woman carved out two cutouts of herself. One in which she is standing and the other in which she's kneeling. Both the cutouts were reportedly kept out of the child's reach. According to international media reports, the cutouts were made by a service that makes display boards for supermarkets and shops.

The caption read, “As a result, it is not noticed for about 20 minutes. This panel may be useful occasionally ... This panel asks Mr Links, who makes promotional materials such as a big dummy (a huge panel in the supermarket), to make 'Big Mummy'”.

The brilliant idea soon went viral on various social media outlets. One netizen wrote, “Kids should be able to exist without continually needing to see their parents nearby. Children like that have serious issues. Get them help. It's called Separation anxiety and it's annoying, even in white little dogs who have a hitch pitched annoying whine”. Another internet user wrote, “lifehack. I suppose, but kind of sad for the state of preventing in Japan. Mom can be replaced with a lifeless, two-dimensional representation with no effect from the kid. Think about that”.

