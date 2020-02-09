Types Of Music Genres Popular World Over That You Should Know About

We all have heard that music is the universal language of the world. But the reality is that there are many different types of music genres which makes the whole music industry beautiful. Every country has its own type and music and they tend to have a deeper and stronger root in their respective music genre. Below are the top five genres in the music industry.

Types of music genres

Jazz

Commonly, identified with swing and blue notes, Jazz has its origin both in the West African and European cultures. Reportedly it is believed that Jazz is one of America’s original art forms. The genre boasts a combination of creativity, coactions, and interactivity. Originating in the late 19th to early 20th century, the genre has also introduced a number of women performers like Ella Fitzgerald and Betty Carter in the world of Jazz music.

Classical

Classical music is known for its highly sophisticated instrumental music, like the concerto, sonata, fugue, and symphony. It may also contain mixed instrumental and vocal styles, like cantata, mass, and opera. It features intricate solo instrumentals, as well as symphonic ensembles. Classical music has a standardised system of notation to increase the accuracy of its performance.

Death Metal

Death Metal genre as its name suggests is about death, pain, and suffering. It is an extreme subgenre to heavy metal music. The songs of this genre employ heavily distorted guitars, tremolo picking, blast beat drum, and complicated song structures. Reportedly, the genre emerged during the mid-’80s and at the end of the 1980s to the beginning of the 1990’s, the genre got more media attention as one of the popular genres.

EDM (Electronic Dance Music)

Generally referred to as EDM, this form of music is produced by DJs who add dozens of tones to a piece to create unique music. You can enjoy EDM songs in clubs or even live. Allegedly, in the early twenties, electronic dance music was known in the form of Jamaican dub music, the electronic music of Kraftwerk, and many more.

Hip Hop

Hip Hop music is composed of four main elements: rapping, disc jockeying, breakdancing and graffiti. Typically the hip hop music consists of one or more rappers who chant semi-autobiographic tales in rhythmic and lyrical form. The music is accompanied by an instrumental track, usually referred to as a beat. Reportedly, hip hop has now become extremely significant in terms of music culture in modern times.

