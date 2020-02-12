Rihanna's Top Musical Collaborations That Gave Her Worldwide Recognition

Barbadian singer Rihanna is known for her popular chart-topping songs like Umbrella, Work, Diamonds, Love The Way You Lie, What's My Name, Disturbia, and many more. Here is a list of Rihanna's best songs with some of her best musical collaborations with high profile artists. Take a look at Rihanna's best collaborations that led to her worldwide recognition as a singer and songwriter.

Rihanna best songs collaborations: T.I.

Every 90s kid with an interest in R&B music has heard this iconic and popular song called Live Your Life that was released by T.I. in collaboration with Rihanna. The song became an instant hit as it struck the right chords with the American patriots as it spoke about the troops fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Rihanna and Eminem

Rihanna and Eminem collaborated for this amazing song titled Love The Way You Lie which even featured the sensual sensation Hollywood celebrity, Megan Fox, in the video. The song became an immense hit and is regarded as one of the best collabs of all time. The chorus of the song was given by Skylar Grey.

Rihanna best songs collaborations: Jay Z

Rapper Jay Z joined hands with Rihanna and Kanye West for a song titled Run This Town released in 2009. The song is considered to have one of the best rap verses sung by Jay Z. But Rihanna's entry in the chorus is simply magical. The song is even considered in a worthy top 5 Billboard list of Rihanna's collabs.

Rihanna best songs collaborations: Kanye West

Kanye West, Rihanna, and the Beatles star singer Paul McCartney collaborated for a song called Forty-Five Seconds. The song has garnered 437 million viewership till now since it was originally released five years back.

Rihanna best songs collaborations: Shakira

Shakira's fourth English studio album featured Rihanna for the song titled Can't Remember To Forget You. The song talks about forgetting the bad people in your life even when you love them. The song has more than 1 billion views on YouTube as of now.

