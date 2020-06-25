Japan's Defence Minister Triggers Fresh Speculation Around Kim Jong-un's Health

Japan’s Defence Minister Taro Kono has triggered a fresh debate around the health of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un who returned to public life after weeks of contradicting reports. During a press briefing, Kono said that the Japanese government has “some suspicions” about the North Korean leader's health.

After a Politburo meeting on April 11, Kim missed key events that paved the way for speculations around his medical condition. The North Korean legislature held its third session on April 12 in the absence of its Supreme Leader. He remained absent from commemorations of his grandfather’s birth anniversary which triggered wild speculations around unusual break away from traditions.

US media had reported that Kim contracted COVID-19 from a Chinese doctor who had flown in help him with a cardiovascular procedure. Reports contradicting US media claim emerged after that in which some suggested stable condition while some claimed that the North Korean leader was brain-dead after surgery.

Reason of absence not known

On May 2, the state-controlled KNCA published pictures of North Korea's Supreme Leader attending an event at a fertilizer factory in South Pyongyang. After demands of video footage, the North Korean media released a video clip of the event, where Kim can be seen in attendance. Pictures and videos show that the event was attended by several top party leaders including his sister Kim Yo Jang. However, the state media never reported the reason behind his long absence.

Some high-profile defectors who had speculated grave illness and even the death of Kim Jong Un suffered a huge blow to their credibility. Former North’s envoy to Britain Thae Yong-ho, who had fled to South Korea in 2016 and was elected to the parliament in April, apologised for his inaccurate analysis of the situation.

“I am aware that one of the reasons why many of you voted for me as a lawmaker is with the expectations of an accurate analysis and projections on North Korean issues,” said Thae in a statement. “Whatever the reasons, I apologise to everyone,” he added.

