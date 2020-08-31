Japan's Deputy PM-led Faction To Support Yoshihide Suga For Next Premier: Report

Influential group of lawmakers led by Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso will support the country’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga in the race to succeed outgoing PM Shinzo Abe as the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) who would also become the next premier of Japan, state media reported on August 31. This comes after Suga reportedly revealed his plans of participating in the election of next leadership. Aso’s support is likely to strengthen Suga’s position as his faction reportedly comprises of 54 lawmakers.

As reported by ANI, a source familiar with the entire matter told a Japanese media agency on August 30 that Suga has informed the LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai about his wish to run in the election for the party leadership. The agency’s source added that several senior members of the party have hailed Suga in the past for his crisis management abilities considering the crucial stage in the nation to maintain policy continuity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Election to be held in September

Senior LDP lawmakers believe that the election is slated to be held on or around September 17. Apart from Suga, LDP policy chief and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba have also indicated towards participating in the upcoming elections and takeover after outgoing Japan PM. Abe has ordered Nikai to make the required decisions regarding the party leadership race.

Yoshihide Suga has been serving as the chief spokesperson of the Japanese government since Abe assumed power back in 2012 and is also one of the closest aides of Japan PM. He was also considered to be Abe’s potential contender. However, the recent revelation by media reports come in contrary to the remarks he made in the past when he denied the possibility of succeeding Abe saying “never thought about it”.

Japan’s longest-serving PM announced his resignation during a press conference on Friday, August 28 citing a chronic health problem that has resurfaced. He also told the reporters that it was “gut-wrenching” to have left a number of his goals unfinished. Abe reportedly had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and said that the condition was in control with the appropriate treatment.

