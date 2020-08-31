Japan Likely To Choose New PM On Sept 17 After Abe's Resignation: Report

Japan is reportedly planning to hold a special parliamentary session on September 17 to choose the country’s new Prime Minister after Shizo Abe’s resignation announcement. According to public broadcaster NHK, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will decide on the date and procedure to choose party chief on September 1 during a General Council meeting.

LDP lawmakers will reportedly meet around September 13-15 to choose the party's president, followed by an extraordinary parliamentary session to the new PM on September 17. Abe’s deteriorating health condition due to a relapse of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease, forced him to resign from the high office but would stay until his party decides on the successor.

The LDP leader declined to endorse any possible candidate, stressing that he should not push his preference on the party. However, the outgoing PM said that he would like to see someone on the prime ministerial position with a strong vision, sense of responsibility and passion.

Race for PM

Several names for the possible successor started doing rounds in the local media after Abe’s resignation announcement, which includes Deputy PM Taro Aso, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, Defense Minister Taro Kono, and Abe’s critic Shigeru Ishiba among others. While 79-year-old Aso has long been considered as Abe’s successor, he announced that he will not stand in party elections.

Meanwhile, Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister considered as Abe’s personal choice for the post; and Shigeru Ishiba have already thrown their hats into the ring. According to opinion polls conducted by Japanese media outlets, Ishiba has emerged as the most popular choice as the next Prime Minister.

Yoshihide Suga, the second-most popular choice as per the opinion polls, has been a trusted lieutenant of Abe and has been working as a top government spokesperson. However, Suga was in the midst of scandals which could sabotage his chances. The successor could also remain in a caretaker role as the party will hold leadership elections in 2021 ahead of general elections.

