Japan's Ruling LDP To Hold Leadership Vote; Yoshihide Suga Poised To Succeed Shinzo Abe

Following the unexpected resignation of Shinzo Abe as Japan PM, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will hold a leadership vote on Monday, September 14. The party’s top pick will then be confirmed as Prime Minister by a special session of the country’s Parliament on Wednesday, September 16. The new Prime Minister will be expected to keep the office until a regular LDP leadership election until the end of September 2021.

New PM to be elected

Abe announced his resignation on August 28, citing personal health issues. In his final speech as Japan's Prime Minister, he said, 'I want to send my apology to the people, as I step down as Prime Minister, there is no guarantee that my health gets better’. Yoshihide Suga, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, is expected to win the party's vote and hold the top office. He has been serving as the chief spokesperson of the Japanese government since Abe assumed power back in 2012 and is also one of the closest aides of the Japanese leader. Suga was also once considered to be a potential contender for Abe.

During a public debate on Saturday, Yoshihide Suga said, “Prime Minister Abe’s leadership diplomacy was truly amazing. I don’t think I can match that. I think there is a diplomatic stance that would fit me and I will stick to my own style, while also seeking assistance from the Foreign Ministry. And of course I will consult with (Abe)”. Talking about his priorities, Suga said that his top priority will be fighting the novel coronavirus. He was joined by his two other contenders, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

(Image Credits: AP)