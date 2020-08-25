Last Updated:

NEET, JEE Main 2020: Greta Thunberg Joins Call To Delay Exams, Students Express Gratitude

Netizens are expressing gratitude after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined the call of NEET, JEE mains 2020 candidates for postponing the exams.

JEE, NEET 2020

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined the call of NEET, JEE mains 2020 candidates for postponing the examinations amid COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did the 17-year-old said that it is “deeply unfair” but announced her stance by using the hashtag trended by millions of aspirants of the national examinations #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID. This comes as the Supreme Court has rejected all pleas of delaying the examinations and has given a nod to proceed as scheduled in September. 

While millions are echoing their disagreement with the NEET 2020 and JEE Mains 2020 being conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released detailed COVID-19 advisory for students. The JEE Mains will be conducted from September 1 to September 6 and NEET 2020 will be conducted on September 13. From making fresh masks being available at the exam centres to separate isolation rooms for candidates, JEE, NEET 2020 exams will be held with a series of precautions to prevent COVID-19 spread. 

Candidates hail plea reaching ‘global community’

Several internet users and candidates of JEE Mains 2020 and NEET 2020 thanked Greta Thunberg for using the same hashtag and hailed that their plea has finally reached the ‘global community’. One of the Twitter users also noted that she was falling short of words to express how much a single tweet by the Swedish environmentalist means for them. However, some who are willing to sit for exams in September amid the virus outbreak mocked Thunberg for paying attention to her own education. Majority mostly criticised the Indian government and tagged related accounts in their posts.

