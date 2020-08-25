NEET, JEE Main 2020: Greta Thunberg Joins Call To Delay Exams, Students Express Gratitude

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined the call of NEET, JEE mains 2020 candidates for postponing the examinations amid COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did the 17-year-old said that it is “deeply unfair” but announced her stance by using the hashtag trended by millions of aspirants of the national examinations #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID. This comes as the Supreme Court has rejected all pleas of delaying the examinations and has given a nod to proceed as scheduled in September.

It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 25, 2020

While millions are echoing their disagreement with the NEET 2020 and JEE Mains 2020 being conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released detailed COVID-19 advisory for students. The JEE Mains will be conducted from September 1 to September 6 and NEET 2020 will be conducted on September 13. From making fresh masks being available at the exam centres to separate isolation rooms for candidates, JEE, NEET 2020 exams will be held with a series of precautions to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: NTA Releases COVID-19 Guidelines For Students, See Full List

Read - JEE, NEET Exams 2020: Students Tweet #NTAPostponeNEET_JEE To Demand Delay Amid COVID-19

Candidates hail plea reaching ‘global community’

Several internet users and candidates of JEE Mains 2020 and NEET 2020 thanked Greta Thunberg for using the same hashtag and hailed that their plea has finally reached the ‘global community’. One of the Twitter users also noted that she was falling short of words to express how much a single tweet by the Swedish environmentalist means for them. However, some who are willing to sit for exams in September amid the virus outbreak mocked Thunberg for paying attention to her own education. Majority mostly criticised the Indian government and tagged related accounts in their posts.

Yaay, power of Indian student unity😊 — The_SahiL (@MainSahilHoon) August 25, 2020

Global community is raising our voice!



We're grateful to you even more than any word can express!! 🙏#MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET — Snehanjali Panigrahy (@Snehu_0429) August 25, 2020

#MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET

Thank u for ur kind response

Please govt it is the time u respond to us

and save us Please postphone xams@PMOIndia @DrRPNishank https://t.co/FvKdxlVLYh — SAI POOJITH (@SAIPOOJITH4141) August 25, 2020

Thanks for raising our concern!

If our pleas weren't genuine, then we would not have got support internationally! When such eminent personalities are supporting us, then why @narendramodi ji @DrRPNishank ji are still mum about this whole matter?#MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET https://t.co/WCo4O1fgjg — Anu Roy (@AnuRoy48793557) August 25, 2020

I don't understand why indian govt is stubborn when it comes to exams while other countries declared zero year, we don't want our exams to be cancelled we need it's dates to be rescheduled.

🙏 My request @PMOIndia @DrRPNishank .#MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET https://t.co/grxD5in654 — Mr Nerd (@bigdreamer_tar) August 25, 2020

Now outside the country also able to think that it's not a good time to coduct neet&jee........ Bt i couldn't able uderstand why @GOI not takes it seriously. Pls @narendramodi ji student ki #MaanKaBaat sunie. Please.#MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET https://t.co/IuGQLJMpPd — Md Saeem (@MdSaeem17) August 25, 2020

Read - Greta Thunberg Delighted To Be Back In School After Gap Year, Poses For Pic With Backpack

Read - Thunberg, Neubauer Speak After Meeting Merkel