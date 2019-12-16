Jewellery Worth £50 Million Stolen From Tamara Ecclestone's Home In West London

The daughter of former Formula One head Bernie Ecclestone, Tamara Ecclestone, was robbed when her jewellery worth 50 million pounds was stolen from her home in West London. According to reports, thieves broke into Ecclestone's mansion after successfully evading the police on patrol and the billionaire's personal security team. The robbery took place at the 35-year-old's mansion in Kensington Palace Gardens which is in close proximity to the Palace home of Prince William and his wife Kate.

According to reports, the model had gone on an overseas Christmas vacation when the robbers entered her mansion and stole jewels tucked away in safes in her bedroom. A representative of the Metropolitan Police declined to confirm any fact about the robbery, adding that they had been asked to come to a scene of robbery in West London late night on December 13. The spokesperson said that jewellery of very high value had been stolen with investigations still being conducted in relation to the crime.

Golden toilet stolen from Blenheim Palace

In a different incident, an 18-carat-gold working gold-toilet has been stolen from the Blenheim Palace. Authorities said hat the theft caused flooding in the palace as the toilet was plumbed from its place. The palace was hosting an exhibition by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan when the burglary was reported. The stolen gold-toilet was a part of his artwork.

**OFFICIAL STATEMENT**



Following the Thames Valley Police statement we can confirm ‘America’, the art piece by Maurizio Cattelan has been stolen in the early hours of this morning.



We are saddened by this extraordinary event, but also relieved no-one was hurt. — Blenheim Palace (@BlenheimPalace) September 14, 2019

Read: Robbers Loot ICICI Bank Branch Of Over Rs 30 Lakh In Uttar Pradesh

49-carat diamond stolen from a German museum

In a different incident, a 49-carat diamond worth up to $12 million was among the dozen jewel-encrusted items that were stolen during a robbery at a German museum. The Green Vault museum at Dresden’s royal palace released a list of pieces robbed in a heist which included a sword with a hilt encrusted with nine large and 770 smaller diamonds, and a shoulder piece housing the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond.

Read: Robbery In Bihar: Masked Thieves Uproot Entire ATM, Loot Over Rs 16 Lakh In 20 Minutes

Dresden white dates back to the 18th century and was obtained at a whopping price by August the Strong, then Elector of Saxony, in 1728. The Museum authorities spotted one of the suspects using an axe to break into the display case containing three diamond jewellery collections in their CCTV footage. Chief of Dresden Police, Joerg Kubiessa, said that a criminal gang was suspected to be behind the crime.

The police were of the opinion that the robbery was similar to an incident in Berlin that took place two years ago. A 100-kilogram (220-pound), 24-karat giant gold coin was stolen from Berlin’s Bode Museum in 2017 which was plotted by four notorious thieves from a Berlin gang who were later put on trial.

Read: Indian-origin Man In Singapore Jailed For Petrol Station Robbery

Read: West Bengal: Bank Robbery In Burdwan Caught On Camera

(With inputs from agencies)