Jihadists Of Boko Haram Kill At Least 30 People In Nigeria: Reports

Boko Haram jihadists killed at least 30 people and abducted women and children in the Borno state of Nigeria, said a regional government’s spokesperson. The extremist group reportedly stormed the area with heavy weapons and abducted women and children after killing many people, said government spokesperson Ahmad Abdurrahman Bundi.

Bundi, in a statement, said that the attackers killed at least 30 people and torched the vehicles present in the area. According to media reports, most of the victims were travellers who stopped at a place which was around 25 kilometres west of Maiduguri, active region for fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Reports suggest that many of the drivers sleeping in the vehicles were burnt alive by the jihadists.

The highway, linking Maiduguri to Damaturu, has frequently been targeted by the ISWAP militants in the recent months. The increasing influence of the jihadists has forced the Nigerian military to create ‘super camps’ in which small army camps move together to create larger bases.

Recently, an explosion took place on the El Beid bridge of Nigeria, near the border of Cameroon, that killed at least 30 people and injured dozens. The blast occurred on the afternoon of January 6 on the El bridge which connects the Nigerian town of Gambaru with the town of Fotokol in Cameroon.

Killed Christians to avenge Baghdadi

Earlier, in a bid to avenge the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the terror group released a video on December 26, a day after Christmas, in which its militants killed 10 Christian men in Nigeria. The footage was posted on the ISIS online Telegram news channel a day after Christmas, with Arabic captions but without audio. In the video, 11 captive men were seen blindfolded of which ten were beheaded and the 11th was shot dead by militants in beige uniforms and black masks.

(With inputs from agencies)