Miss Nigeria's Reaction On Jamaica Winning Miss World Title Is Winning Hearts

Rest of the World News

Miss Nigeria had the best reaction when Miss Jamaica won the Miss World title. Nyekachi Douglas supported when Toni-Ann Singh won as the first black woman.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Miss Nigeria

Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas has won the hearts across the world with her million-dollar excitement and support on stage for Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh as she bagged the Miss World title. Douglas was one of the finalists of the contest. Her amazing reaction has set new standards for how friends support each other. For the first time, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe, and Miss World are all black women. Perhaps that adds more reason to Douglas' excitement yet her selfless attitude has made her more popular than the actual Miss World. Watch the epic reaction.

Read: Miss World 2019: Toni-Ann Singh Wants To Work For 'sustainable Change'

Read: Miss World 2019: Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh Bags The Title, India's Suman Rao In Third Spot

Netizens laud Miss Nigeria

Netizens have showered Miss Nigeria with praises. A twitter user wrote: "Everyone needs a friend like Miss Nigeria". Another wrote: "If your friends don’t support you like Miss Nigeria supported Miss World, leave them in 2019🤷🏽‍♂️". A third user wrote: "Miss Nigeria’s reaction to Miss Jamaica winning #MissWorld2019 is the only energy I’m accepting around me!". A fourth added: "In 2020 when your friend starts a new business, podcast, therapy, anything that enhances their life.  Be her Miss Nigeria.  🇳🇬🇳🇬❤️❤️".

Read: Miss World 2019: Here's A List Of Pageant Queens Who Won The Crown For India

Read: Miss Universe 2019's Wildest National Costumes Donned By The Contestants Will Amaze You

Miss World 2019 - Miss Jamaica

Toni-Ann Singh has won the 69th Miss World beauty pageant on December 15. The 23-year-old student was born in St Thomas, Jamaica, and plans to study medicine and become a doctor in the future. She impressed judges at the event in ExCel London after singing Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing and answering a variety of questions. She beat 111 other contestants representing different countries, to be the fourth Jamaican winner of the title.

 

Published:
COMMENT
