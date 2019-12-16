Miss Nigeria's Reaction On Jamaica Winning Miss World Title Is Winning Hearts

Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas has won the hearts across the world with her million-dollar excitement and support on stage for Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh as she bagged the Miss World title. Douglas was one of the finalists of the contest. Her amazing reaction has set new standards for how friends support each other. For the first time, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe, and Miss World are all black women. Perhaps that adds more reason to Douglas' excitement yet her selfless attitude has made her more popular than the actual Miss World. Watch the epic reaction.

This is The Best Picture of #MissWorld2019, Port Harcourt Girls Are The Most Beautiful in Africa......#MissNigeria #MissWorld pic.twitter.com/b7tV9EUAL6 — Port Harcourt’s 1st SoN (@HWokocha) December 15, 2019

Netizens laud Miss Nigeria

Netizens have showered Miss Nigeria with praises. A twitter user wrote: "Everyone needs a friend like Miss Nigeria". Another wrote: "If your friends don’t support you like Miss Nigeria supported Miss World, leave them in 2019🤷🏽‍♂️". A third user wrote: "Miss Nigeria’s reaction to Miss Jamaica winning #MissWorld2019 is the only energy I’m accepting around me!". A fourth added: "In 2020 when your friend starts a new business, podcast, therapy, anything that enhances their life. Be her Miss Nigeria. 🇳🇬🇳🇬❤️❤️".

Miss Nigeria is a big moodpic.twitter.com/cbeX0MxoHo — Joѕнυa🤞🏻 (@idkjoshuae) December 15, 2019

Miss Nigeria expression to Miss Jamaica winning Miss World is priceless 😭💓

The energy pic.twitter.com/g9NlakaLxR — DADDY THE BOY (@DaddyTheBoy) December 15, 2019

May Your friends be excited about your success just like Miss Nigeria 😍 pic.twitter.com/RQ8LXjBn12 — Herbert Daniel Gomagallah (@HerbertGDaniel) December 14, 2019

I don't know what was more satisfying, Miss Nigeria celebrating when Jamaica won or the genuine look of disbelief on Miss Jamaica's that she won pic.twitter.com/PvExXwWQxI — buddi-kai tenkaichi 3 (@TjSparx) December 14, 2019

We all need at least one Miss Nigeria in our life. Her reaction to Miss Jamaica winning #MissWorld2019 is truly priceless. https://t.co/qkto5eJd6g — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 14, 2019

Miss World 2019 - Miss Jamaica

Toni-Ann Singh has won the 69th Miss World beauty pageant on December 15. The 23-year-old student was born in St Thomas, Jamaica, and plans to study medicine and become a doctor in the future. She impressed judges at the event in ExCel London after singing Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing and answering a variety of questions. She beat 111 other contestants representing different countries, to be the fourth Jamaican winner of the title.