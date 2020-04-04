The Debate
Joe Exotic's Coronavirus Diagnosis Has Left Netizens Confused, Here's Why

Rest of the World News

Netflix's Tiger King documentary star Joe Exotic was tested positive for coronavirus which has now left several internet users confused.

Joe Exotic

Netflix's Tiger King documentary star Joe Exotic was tested positive for coronavirus which has now left several internet users confused. According to international media reports, Joe was first in quarantine in the Texan prison, where he is serving a 22-year sentence. However, recently another media outlet reported that he had been transferred to a hospital. The same report was then again updated and it said that he’s been ‘transferred’ to quarantine after multiple inmates were diagnosed with the virus. 

The reports by the media outlet left several Twitter users confused. While some users joked how he would know exactly where to blame, taking a dig at Carole Baskin, others imagined how the situation would have been years ago. One user even shared a GIF which just read ‘confused’. 

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Netflix’s Tiger King documentary turned Joe Exotic into an overnight sensation. Passage and this documentary have been making headlines since its launch on Netflix. Joe Exotic once owned early hundreds of exotic animals in Tampa, Florida but was soon accused of hiring somebody to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

While being tested positive Joe Exotic was placed in isolation at the jail. A media portal confirmed this news in a conversation with Joe Passage’s husband Dillon Passage. While talking about his husband, Dillon said that he and his husband used to talk three-four times every day while he was in prison. But now he has been moved to a new facility and is under isolation due to Coronavirus. Dillon also revealed that he has not spoken to Joe since he has been transferred to this Federal medical facility.

