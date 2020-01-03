Josef Stalin's $2.8 Million Limousine stolen In Moscow

Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s armoured limousine was stolen from a garage in Moscow on Friday, last week. However, it was quickly recovered after the theft. This comes as an unusual robbery that took place in the northern part of Moscow. As per media reports, around six robbers broke into the facility and stole the 9,200-pound sedan but the camera recorded their action.

Josef Stalin’s car

Reportedly, the ZIS-115 model of the 1949 car used by Josef Stalin was built to withstand grenades exploding underneath it. It was also modified to take on shots from a 7.62mm rifle. Media reports also suggest that the car has not been used in 10 years.

The car has six engines and it is believed that only 32 such cars were manufactured. These cars have been valued at $2.8 million. Reports claim that the car was intended for the highest Soviet ranks, and since 1949, Joseph Vissarionovich personally skated on it.

Car found in another garage

The car was found in another garage at Moscow after being stolen on Friday. Reportedly, the officials were unclear whether the bandits ditched it or planned to move it again. As the probe into the matter continues, no suspects have been named or apprehended in the case as of now.

