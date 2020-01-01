The Debate
UK: 3 Killed After Car And Lorry Collide Near Heathrow Airport

UK News

At least three people have died in a collision between a Mercedes HGV lorry and a Toyota Yaris car near Heathrow airport, London, according to the reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK

At least three people have died in a collision between a car and a lorry near Heathrow airport, London, according to the reports. The incident occurred when Mercedes HGV and a Toyota Yaris collided just before the midnight of New Year's Eve. The police said that the lorry ended up falling in Longford River situated next to the road. Two men aged  25 and 23 and a woman aged 20 travelling in the car died on the spot. Another woman was rushed to the hospital and medical authorities said that her condition is critical. 

READ: Iran: Nine Killed, 10 Injured In Road Accident On Zanjan-Tabriz Highway

Road closed until Wednesday morning

The driver of the lorry was also taken to the hospital as he was injured. The pictures of the car show that the car toppled as police investigated the scene and the front side of the lorry in the river. Police added that they were called on the site at the junction of Bedfont Road and Long Lane at 11.39 pm (GMT). The road, located in the Heathrow's southern perimeter, will remain closed till Wednesday morning. No arrests have been made so far.

READ: 172 Killed In Road Accidents In Aurangabad During Jan-Nov 2019

Sussex Roads Policing Unit and Sergeant Chris Schultze from Surrey said that their thoughts are with the families and friends of victims who were involved in the collision. The police urged witnesses to report any information via 101 and quote the reference number PR/P19303422.

READ: Mexico: 11 Killed, 7 Injured In Tollway Accident In State Of Chiapas

READ: Mom Accidentally Captures Selfie Instead Of Recording Daughter's Wedding Proposal

Published:
COMMENT
