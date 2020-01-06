Joaquin Phoenix Is The Reason Golden Globes Had An All-vegan Menu This Year

Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly the one who suggested to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that the Golden Globes should go vegan this year. The Joker actor acknowledged the HFPA’s move even during his Best Actor speech at the Golden Globes 2020 ceremony. Read on to know more details about this story.

Phoenix responsible for the Golden Globes going vegan

Joaquin Phoenix has always been a staunch supporter of animal rights and conservation. According to a media portal’s report, Phoenix and his family have all been following a plant-based diet since they were children. Joaquin Phoenix, who was named PETA’s Person of the Year, was responsible for Golden Globes choosing to go vegan this year.

According to another media portal’s report, Joaquin Phoenix convinced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to have an all-vegan menu at the Golden Globes this year. The HFPA is the organisation that runs the Golden Globes. The result of Joaquin Phoenix’s suggestion resulted in the HFPA officially announcing an all-vegan menu at the Golden Globes during its press conference.

Also read | Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix's Acceptance Speech Cut-off By Network, Netizens Upset

Joaquin Phoenix acknowledged the HFPA’s move as he went on stage to accept his Best Actor Award for Joker. Joaquin Phoenix started his speech by thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. He also added that it is a bold move that the menu went completely plant-based this year.

Also read | Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins 'Best Actor In A Motion Picture' Award

Even though the award ceremony had a completely plant-based menu, the after-party did not. The Golden Globes after-party was co-chaired by Warner Bros., which had released Joker. The studios deviated from a completely vegan menu. According to reports, GOT actor Jason Momoa and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara were seen gorging on beef burgers and dancing the night away.

Also read | Joaquin Phoenix Has Won PETA's 'Person Of The Year' Award 2019

Also read | Leonardo DiCaprio Backs Golden Globes' Menu Going Vegan In 2020; Tweets In Support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.