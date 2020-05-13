Kabul Maternity Clinic Attack: Adnan Sami Expresses Grief, Calls It Barbaric & Monstrous

Singer Adnan Sami expressed grief over the attack on a maternity clinic in Kabul, Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, he called the attack "monstrous" and "barbaric" and called the people who launched the attack as the "workers of Satan".

On Tuesday, gunmen attacked a medical clinic run by international NGO Doctors Without Borders in the western part of Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul. Fourteen people, including two newborn babies, were killed in the attack. Meanwhile, the Taliban has denied its involvement in the attack in the region which has been frequently targeted by the Islamic State in recent months.

Read: India condemns terror attacks in Afghanistan, calls for immediate cessation of violence

Several consecutive attacks also took place in Kabul on May 11. In Nangarhar province, an explosion took place at a funeral procession earlier in the day that killed at least 24 people and injured over a dozen, and another attack was launched on a military check post that killed at least six soldiers, and five were reportedly wounded.

India condemns terror attacks in Afghanistan

Terming it as “crimes against humanity”, India has strongly condemned the multiple terror attacks that took place in Afghanistan. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said, "India strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attacks against innocent civilians, including women and children, at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital maternity ward, funeral in Nangarhar province and the army check post in Laghman province on 11-12 May."

Read: Afghanistan: Gunmen attack Doctors Without Borders clinic in Kabul

Airstrikes kill terrorists

Last month, at least eight people were killed and two others were critically injured following an airstrike on Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province. According to reports, the injured were immediately taken to the Miwwais hospital in Kandhar. It is still unclear whether the attack was carried out by the Afghanistan government or the US, international media reported. It was confirmed that the airstrikes were conducted by the Afghan government and that six militants were killed in the ambush.

Meanwhile, on April 1, a roadside bombing in the southern part of the country killed at least eight civilians, including six children. No had one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) terrorists are active in the province, stated reported.

Read: Afghanistan: Taliban attack on army checkpoint in eastern Laghman kills six, five wounded

Read: Afghanistan: Four consecutive blasts hit Kabul, four civilians injured