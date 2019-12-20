Kid's Point Of View: Woman Talks About How Stress Affects Children

A woman who has worked with children for approximately 20 years in many roles including as a teacher and a daycare operator recently wrote a post on Facebook from a child's point of view. In the post-Esther Sowerby talks about how stress, especially during the busy holidays can affect children. While talking to an international media outlet. Sowerby said that her experience working with the kids has helped her understand what they go through. The post has been shared around 50,000 times and has received approximately 20,000 likes.

The post read, “You've probably let me eat more sugar than usual -- I'm bound to have higher highs and lower lows. In the holidays I'm out of routine -- I can cope better with transitions when I know exactly what's coming next, so please explain our plans for the day clearly to me. The anticipation of Christmas can be pretty overwhelming and exhausting. Help me to rest by keeping to my normal bedtimes."

It further read, “Grown-ups find preparing for Christmas stressful. I know you want it to be perfect for me so I'll have memories I can cherish forever. But I see you getting stressed, sometimes even before you do. I pick up on it and reflect it like a mirror. Please slow down, notice me, talk to me, play with me. That's what I'll remember. I'm just a little person whose brain deals with stress in different ways to yours. Please try to understand, from my point of view. And when all else fails, wrap your arms around me and hold me so I feel the strength of your love.”

READ: Notre Dame Cathedral To Miss First Christmas In Centuries

READ: Moscow Shootout: 1 FSB Agent Killed, Attacker Neutralized On The Scene

READ: 'Cotton Candy' Exoplanets Spotted Orbiting Sun-like Star, Lightest Ever Found

'Kept me awake'

While talking to media Sowerby said that she has been following a professor at the University of Dundee, Scotland, who is helping her see that all behaviour is communication. She further added that one should rather than talking about misbehaviours with their kids one should talk about distressed behaviour as the language shift will help them ask their kids why they are upset and what they need. She also told the media house that her now-viral post has kept her awake. She added that she received so many positive comments agreeing with the sentiments that she was surprised at how many people said it upset them.

READ: Police Catches Robber From DNA Left Behind After Walking Face-first Into A Door

READ: Jingle Bells Gets A Singari Melam Twist, Netizens All Hearts