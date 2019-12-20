Jingle Bells Gets A Singari Melam Twist, Netizens All Hearts

Christmas is just around the corner and people are getting ready to celebrate the mass festival with lights and gifts. Jingle Bells, the age-old Christmas song has now got a desi version of it and is going viral on social media. A video of kids singing the song with a Singari melam twist is grabbing eyeballs on Youtube and has since garnered more than 31,000 views. The video is from Kerala and was shared by the YouTube page 'Medivazhipady by Toms' on December 14.

Read: Georgia Family Finds An Owl In Their Christmas Tree, Nurses It Back To Health

Jingle Bells with a Sinkari twist

The desi twist of the Christmas song is as likeable as the original version of it and people on social media are floored by the performance of kids and other members in the video. The concept of the video is extraordinary with people from all religions coming together to celebrate the upcoming festival. The viral video attracted several reactions online with many praising the unique but beautiful blend of the two traditions.

Read: Kuwait: Santa Rides Camel Ahead Of Christmas, Sparks Debate Among Netizens

One of the viewers of the video commented, "Christmas is a time of joy... With every family united and celebrating the love and unity among us... And we celebrate it not as individuals nor as a nation but as a human family. Hats off to the entire crew who gave their time and effort to make this video. You guys did a wonderful job!" Another user wrote, "Loved it...always been a fan of Christmas and of Shinkari melam...mix of both brings the best of both...Awesome job and thank you so much."

Read: Christmas: All You Need To Know About Your Christmas Tree Before You Buy Them

Singari melam, related to Chenda melam is a classical performance of various musical instruments that are found in Kerala. The performance of Singari melam is an integral part of the festivals of the temples in Kerala, especially in the central part of god's own country, where the music is considered divine.

Read: Vintage Christmas Decorations: Little Decorative Ideas That Are Perfect For The Festival

