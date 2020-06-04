North Korea Warns S Korea To Stop Defectors From Sending Leaflets Into Demilitarized Zone

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned South Korea to stop defectors from throwing anti-DPRK leaflets near the de-militarised zone. Kim Yo issued a statement on June 4 warning South Korea over the leaflets activity saying that they 'will be forced to pay a dear price if they let this situation go on'. The statement issued by Kim Yo also consisted of some very strong words against the defectors who were allegedly scattering leaflets along the border as she called them 'human scums' and 'illiterate'. The statement and was published in the state-run news agency KCNA.

"On May 31, I heard a report that so-called 'defectors from the north' scattered hundreds of thousands of anti-DPRK leaflets over the areas of our side from their side in the frontline areas. Human scum little short of wild animals who betrayed their own homeland are engrossed in such unbecoming acts to imitate men. They are sure to be called mongrels as they bark in where they should not. If such an act of evil intention committed before our eyes is left to take its own course under the pretext of 'freedom of individuals' and 'freedom of expression', the South Korean authorities will have to face the worst phase before long," the statement read.

North's warning, South's response

Kim Yo, who is first deputy department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, also warned of North's complete withdrawal from the Kaesong Industrial Park, or shutdown of the North-South joint liaison office, or the scrapping of the North-South agreement in the military field, if South fails to take any action over the issue. Yoh Sang-key, a spokesman for South Korea’s Unification Ministry that looks into the inter-Korean affair, called for a halt in the leafleting activity and said that the government has taken steps to stop the distribution of leaflets several times.

