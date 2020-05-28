UK Govt Temporarily Shuts Its Embassy In North Korea Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has decided to temporarily close down its embassy in North Korea. According to reports, all diplomatic staff has already left North Korea. The decision to close the embassy was made because the strict restrictions in North Korea have made it impossible for the embassy to rotate staff and continue normal functioning.

As per reports, the UK still maintains diplomatic relations with North Korea and hopes to return to Pyongyang as soon as the circumstances allow them.

The #BritishEmbassy in #Pyongyang closed temporarily on 27 May 2020 and all diplomatic staff have left the #DPRK for the time being. If you need consular assistance call (+44) (0)207 008 1500 #NorthKorea — Colin Crooks (@ColinCrooks1) May 27, 2020

Joachim Bergstrom, Sweden’s ambassador to North Korea, is among the few foreign diplomats still remaining in North Korea. Recently, he tweeted at the beginning of a new working day in Pyongyang.

A new working day begins! Mostly fair skies today over the Embassy of Sweden 🇸🇪 in #Pyongyang #DPRK #diplomacy pic.twitter.com/mDESzV0g4e — Joachim Bergström (@jchmbrgstrm) May 28, 2020

There are no concrete numbers regarding how many and even if North Korea has any positive virus cases but the country has banned all cross-border travel. These restrictions have resulted in foreigners having to spend weeks in quarantine in North Korea. Back in March, several other countries like Germany and France also withdrew their ambassadors and staff from North Korea.

