Kremlin Denies Putin's Involvement In The 2014 Malaysia Airline MH17 Crash

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian reporters that Russia can not accept the investigation into the 2014 Malaysia Airlines MH-17 crash. The Russian diplomat vehemently denied Putin’s involvement in the case and rejected the investigation since Moscow did not participate in it, Tass reported. "Russia did not take any part in this investigation and, accordingly, we cannot accept its results," Peskov told the Russian media on Thursday.

In the press briefing, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation denied the allegation that Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved in the tragic incident. Peskov touched upon Putin’s role in the decision to send a Buk missile system to Donbas, which allegedly brought the aircraft down. The Russian diplomat insisted that "no reasons were provided for such statements". "We know that the record of an alleged phone call (between Putin and former Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic Igor Plotnitsky) was made public, which does not mention any weapons at all. Even if we assume that such a conversation did take place," he said. "I cannot confirm or deny anything here," he added. He then went on to claim that, "No one has published any other conversations, so nothing can be said here."

The MH-17 crash investigation

On July 2014, Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in Donetsk, Ukraine. According to Tass, the tragic incident led to the death of 298 people from ten nations. On Wednesday an international team of investigators came to the conclusion that there is a “strong indication,” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the supply of anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine to shoot down the flight in 2014. However, the Joint Investigation Team made it clear that they have insufficient evidence to prosecute the Russian President.