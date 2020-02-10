Jennifer Aniston's Most Adorable Childhood Throwback Pictures From Her Instagram; See Pics

Jennifer Aniston is known best for the role of Rachel Green in the hit TV series Friends. The actor has been a part of the film industry since then. Recently, she joined the social media app Instagram and has been sharing adorable pictures. Recently, the actor posted some cute pictures from her childhood which will make anybody swoon over her.

Here are some of her cutest childhood pictures:

Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of herself as a cute young child wearing a cloche cap. The actor looks adorable with chubby cheeks and an innocent face. She also tried to recreate the picture and posted another one in the post where she is presently posing in a similar way wearing a cloche cap. In the caption, Jennifer Aniston wrote how she is 'throwing it back in style'.

Jennifer next shared this adorable picture of herself as a young girl. She can be seen staring out of the window, wearing a sweater and a beanie. In the caption of the post, Aniston called herself a California beanie baby. She also wrote in brackets that she is sure that she must be wishing for snow in the picture as she looks out of a window. The picture sure gives a cosy feeling!

Jennifer Aniston shared two pictures with her father John Aniston. The first picture shows little Jennifer holding on to her father tightly as she poses for the picture. The second picture is a recent picture of Jennifer with John. She shared her love with her father on the caption and called him 'one of her creators'.

Image Courtesy: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

