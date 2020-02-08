Matthew 'Chandler' Perry Thrilled To Be On Instagram, Shares Signature 'Friends' Dance

It has been a great week for fans of the iconic 1990s TV show Friends as actor Matthew Perry finally joined Instagram earlier on Thursday. He is the last of six actors to join the photo and video-sharing social networking service. Along with his fans from all over the world, his co-stars have been rejoicing in the fact that Perry is now closer to his fans and loved ones.

The actor has shared his first post earlier on Saturday with the trademark comic style like that of his Friends character Chandler Bing. Matthew Perry shared a clip from the season 5 episode The One With Rachel's Inadvertent Kiss where he can be seen dancing in the men's washroom where Monica, played by Courteney Cox, confronts him later. He captioned the post with the words, "This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go..."

Take a look:

Earlier on Friday, Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston welcomed her Friends co-star Matthew Perry on Instagram by posting a throwback picture as well as a video from the famous sitcom. Matthew Perry played the role of Chandler Bing on the famous sitcom, while Jennifer Aniston played the role of Rachel Greene. She even gave a funny caption to the post- " I'm shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh... umm....oh crap 🤦🏼‍♀️ Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER."

Take a look:

With Matthew Perry joining the social media app this week, the entire Friends family is now on Instagram and a step closer to their fans. The Canadian-American actor was last seen in a film in 2009 in the Zac Efron starrer comedy film 17 Again. He had ventured into production with a CBS sitcom The Odd Couple in which he played the lead role as Oscar Madison along with actor Thomas Lennon. The show premiered in 2015 and ran for three seasons until 2017.

