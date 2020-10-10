Kyrgyzstan's Ex-president Atambayev Survives 'assassination' Attempt Amid Violent Protests

Kyrgyzstan's former president Almazbek Atambayev survived an assassination attempt on Friday, October 9 after his car was shot at, Russia’s RIA reported citing the lawmaker’s aide. The incident took place while he was traversing through the capital city of Bishkek after getting freed from the prison.

Earlier this year, Atambayev was sentenced to 11 years of prison on corruption charges.However, he was allowed to leave the jail after mass protests broke out in the country following October 4 parliamentary vote.

As per reports, Atambayev was out among the crowds supporting Omurbek Babanov, a former prime minister who has emerged as a contender for the new PM role after Kubatbek Boronov's government resigned. Currently, opposition leader Sadyr Zhaparov, who was serving a prison term in a hostage case, has been appointed the acting Prime minister.

Minutes before Atambayev was scheduled to give his speech, a brawl is reported to have started between the supporters of both the leaders. The fight turned violent and Atambayev fled the scene as shots were fired upon his car.

President declares emergency

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on October 9 declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek after clashes between anti-government protesters and police intensified. President Jeenbekov declared the emergency which will last until October 21 and will see the country's armed forces guard the streets of Bishkek in order to suppress violence. The unrest erupted after the October 4 parliamentary elections, which has been marred by allegations of rigging and vote-buying.

In a bid to calm the situation in the nation, Jeenbekov has also expressed his willingness to step down from his post after the appointment of new heads of executive bodies and reiterated the need for the nation to return to legal order. As reported by press service, the Kyrgyz President said that the country shall return the situation to the legal order in the fastest way possible. This comes a day after he held his first talks with the newly appointed speaker of the parliament to end the political crisis that has recently unfolded in the Central Asian country.

