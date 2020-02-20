Larry Tesler: Computer Scientist Behind Cut, Copy And Paste Passes Away At 74

Larry Tesler, the man credited for inventing features of ‘cut’, ‘copy’,‘paste’, ‘find’ and ‘replace’ passed away on February 17, Xerox technology company confirmed. Tesler who ushered a whole new era in the field of user interface died at the age of 74. Xerox, where he was previously a researcher took to Twitter to invite people in celebrating the genius.

The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas. Larry passed away Monday, so please join us in celebrating him. Photo credit: Yahoo CC-By-2.0 https://t.co/MXijSIMgoA pic.twitter.com/kXfLFuOlon — Xerox (@Xerox) February 19, 2020

The cut and paste commands were reportedly inspired from the old-time editing which involved actually cutting parts of printed text and affixing them elsewhere. The commands were incorporated in Apple’s software on Lisa Computer in 1983 and the original Macintosh which was released in 1984.

'NoModes'

One thing that Tessler deeply rooted for was that computers should stop using modes. Modes, which were commonly used in software designing then allowed users to switch between different functions on the software and applications but made computers complicated and time-consuming. His belief against Modes was so firm that he named his website as nomodes.com, his Twitter handle as @nomodes. According to reports, even his car’s license plate was NoModes. Here's his official 'NoModes' Twitter handle.

Born in 1945 in Bronx, New York, Tesler graduated from Stanford University in California. Following his graduation, he specialised in User Interface design. He started his career with Xerox Palo Alto Reserch Centre before making big at Steve Job’s Apple Inc, which he later left as its chief scientist. After leaving Apple, he set up an education startup before working for short periods at Amazon and Yahoo.

