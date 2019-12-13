The Debate
Last Friday The 13th Of The Decade Freaks People Out

Rest of the World News

Internet user have been freaking out and flooding Twitter with spooky encounter and good wishes posts on the last Friday the 13th of the year and the decade.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Last Friday

Internet users have been freaking out and flooding Twitter with posts on the last Friday the 13th of the year and the decade. The day is considered an inauspicious and unlucky date in Western superstition as it is believed that accidents and unluck mishaps occur more frequently on this particular date. According to reports, some netizens believe that the fear of Friday the 13th initially originated from early Christianity, while others believe that it has its roots from anti-paganism. The fear of this date was further strengthened by many popular 'Friday the 13th' horror film series, where the protagonist Jason Voorhees goes on a murderous rampage. 

It is not just this particular date that people freak about. The fear of number 13 also manifests till this day. For example, many high-rise buildings tend to skip floor number 13 as they believe that it is unlucky. Many people also avoid making any travel arrangements or big purchase on Friday the 13th as they believe that the number is unlucky. Netizens have taken the internet by storm by posting 'Friday the 13th' post. Some internet user can also be seen tweeting good wishes, while others are sharing videos of actual spooky encounters. 

'Friday the 13th is a spooky date' 

