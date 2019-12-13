Baby Yoda Toy Up For Sale For Rs 21,000, But There Is A Catch

Fans of Baby Yoda from Disney's successful show The Mandalorian can rejoice as the character now has its own toy that one can buy for Rs 21,000, but there is a catch. The toy that is being called 'tiny master' by the e-commerce site makes the toy out of faux fur, polymer clay and pastels. The Tiny Master will be 5 inches and has eyes made of glass.

Baby Yoda is Tiny Master

The toy-maker that is registered on Etsy is called GakmanCreatures and is making the character from the Disney+ series. They will be selling the toy at a whopping $300 and on top of that, there is also a $35 shipping fee that will be added on top of the toys price tag. According to the high demand, there is already a 14-17 month waiting period for the toy from the date of placing the order. It may even take longer than that admitted the toy-maker. Unfortunately, the toy even if you decide to order it won't arrive by this Christmas or even Christmas 2020.

'Baby Yoda' is a 50-year-old child that belongs to the same species as the legendary Jedi master Yoda and that's why fans have also unofficially named him Baby Yoda. He has appeared on every episode of The Mandalorian that streams of Disney +. Ever since his first appearance fell in love with Baby Yoda. The series has also been praised by critics and fans alike. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal that is also very well known for playing Oberyn Martell on HBO's hit TV show 'Game of Thrones'. The first season of The Mandalorian is scheduled to have 8 episodes in the first season.

In similar news, fans of the show even started a Change.org petition asking Apple to turn their beloved Baby Yoda into an emoji that they can use every day.

