Last Solar Eclipse Of The Decade Floods Twitter With Hilarious Jokes

Rest of the World News

Twitter is flooded with jokes about the last solar eclipse of the decade that began at 7:59 am this morning. The eclipse was visible in various parts of India.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Last

Twitter is flooded with jokes about the last solar eclipse of the decade that began at 7:59am this morning. The solar eclipse, also known as 'Surya Grahan' is an astronomical event that takes place when the moon moves in front of the sun and casts a shadow on earth while it gets darker and darker outside. The maximum eclipse occurred at around 10:47am in New Delhi today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also come out to witness the eclipse. 

Read: Bangalore: Nehru Planetarium Makes Special Arrangements For Solar Eclipse Viewing

The solar eclipse was visible in various parts of the country, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The solar eclipse is associated with many superstitions in India like waking up before the event starts or not eating food before the eclipse ends or eat your food before it starts etcetera. Netizens on Twitter flooded the timeline with jokes on solar eclipse and we have curated some of the best ones for you. 

Read: 'Coolest PM' Trends As PM Modi Tells Netizen To 'enjoy' His Solar Eclipse Meme

Twitter full of jokes

Read:  Solar Eclipse: From Coimbatore's Sun To Dubai's, Netizens Share Pictures And Videos

Read: IN PICTURES: World Experiences 2019's Only 'Total Solar Eclipse' Lasting 4 Mins 33 Seconds Long

Published:
COMMENT
