Last Solar Eclipse Of The Decade Floods Twitter With Hilarious Jokes

Twitter is flooded with jokes about the last solar eclipse of the decade that began at 7:59am this morning. The solar eclipse, also known as 'Surya Grahan' is an astronomical event that takes place when the moon moves in front of the sun and casts a shadow on earth while it gets darker and darker outside. The maximum eclipse occurred at around 10:47am in New Delhi today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also come out to witness the eclipse.

The solar eclipse was visible in various parts of the country, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The solar eclipse is associated with many superstitions in India like waking up before the event starts or not eating food before the eclipse ends or eat your food before it starts etcetera. Netizens on Twitter flooded the timeline with jokes on solar eclipse and we have curated some of the best ones for you.

Twitter full of jokes

Solar eclipse



Expectation vs. Reality pic.twitter.com/xScbY86AwF — 𝖑𝖚𝖎𝖌𝖎𝖊 🕊️ (@httpluigie) December 26, 2019

so these clouds are eclipsing an ongoing eclipse and i am wearing shades eclipsing the eclipsed eclipse. — Jay (@jaystkidding) December 26, 2019

Bangalorians:- I can watch total solar eclipse today

Bangalore clouds:- Hold my beer#bangaloreweather #solareclipse2019 — ಅಮೋಘವರ್ಷ (@karthik27Shetty) December 26, 2019

Everybody is talking about the solar eclipse



Fog and clouds: pic.twitter.com/VdpJd9FX4I — عروج طاہرہ (@uroojtahira2) December 25, 2019

A Rare video of the eclipse in singapore! pic.twitter.com/k3KB4PjFck — MANGOBRIYANI (@dasxtej) December 26, 2019

I slept while the eclipse but that’s okay- pic.twitter.com/kqVOkDiqN5 — cendol🍧 (@jhnnadm) December 26, 2019

