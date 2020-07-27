Netizens React To Taiwanese Grandparents Who Showed Fashion Is Not Age Bound

Two elderly laundromat owners went viral after posing in customer’s forgotten clothing. Photos of the couple made rounds on the internet and the Taiwanese couple soon became a sensation. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Netizens react to old Taiwanens couple

Recently, photos of two elderly laundromat owners decided to pose as models wearing clothing left behind and forgotten by customers. This garnered the attention of netizens from all over the world. Hsu Sho-Er and her husband, Chang Wan Ji, who are in their 80s, have been running a laundromat business for years now in the coastal region of Taichung city.

Their grandson and stylist, back in June, created an account for the couple, who used any item left behind by their customers for over a year.

The elderly couple has been styled in vintage clothing, donning accessories like hats and sunglasses. The couple has also opted for modern styled garments in the photos that have gone viral. Chang Wan Ji, who has been running the business for over 50 years reportedly said that it was his grandson’s idea and that his reaction to this idea was not positive at first. Here are the photos of the elderly couple from Taiwan’s third-largest city:

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Here are the fan reactions

Their grandson, Reef Chang, the 'mastermind' behind these posts, reportedly said that he wanted people to see that age is not a restriction element when it comes to having an interest in fashion. He also stated that he saw his grandparents getting bored at work and felt like doing something to change that. The 31-year-old stylist then stated that his grandfather loves wearing a suit because he wants people to see that he has mastery over washing and ironing clothes.

He also added that his grandfather feels that if you look dirty and run a laundry service, you will not create any goodwill for your business. Talking about his grandmother, the stylist said that when she was young, she was a “fashionable girl”. She has two wardrobes full of clothes that are very similar to that of the stars from her generation.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.