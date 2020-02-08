Little Boy Hears For The First Time, Video Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed; WATCH

A recent video that has been winning hearts on the internet shows a little boy hearing for the first time in his life. At first, the boy seems baffled and then with his eyes suddenly wide open, he hugs his mother in joy. The touching moment has been caught online and has left many people teary-eyed.

Leaving netizens teary-eyed

The video has been recorded in a doctors' chamber and captures the reactions of the little boy Christopher hearing for the first time.

Take a look at the video below.

Little Man’s hearing implants are turned on for the very first time.



This is the Twitter content I’m here for...💪😍😇🔊❤️💪 pic.twitter.com/nFSWOIb67c — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 6, 2020



Many social media users were incredibly touched by the gesture and expressed their feelings online.

I can’t tell if he got scared or just surprised happy shock maybe a mix of all it... but lil man stole everyones heart 😭 — 𝐸𝒾𝓁𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓃𝟪𝟩 (@Eilatan87) February 7, 2020

This is the fastest I have ever gone from "What's this video about?" to tears. ❤ — Jill Daviau 🇨🇦 (@neithskye) February 6, 2020

It is amazing, my son has a cochlear implant it made such a difference to his hearing. I am grateful every day for the work of #ProfessorGraemeClark — Tracey Ingham (@InghamTracey) February 7, 2020

How sweet! So glad for this family! Things we take for granted! — katie (@katie13649164) February 6, 2020

And his first reaction was to go to mommy 🥺🥺. That bond is crazy — Zo (@CapLee27) February 6, 2020

Can we get a little warning next time? What if I had a girl here and I just burst into tears randomly? Do better. — travis peak (@fatmantrav79) February 6, 2020

Beautiful moment ❤❤❤ — Bahram Khan (@khanbahram) February 6, 2020

I am not crying you're crying 🥺🥺🥺 — Ghassan Mzayek (@Gusthephinman) February 6, 2020

This is what life is all about. Absolutely LOVE this! ❤️ — Josh Carey (@JoshDCarey) February 6, 2020

Me trying to hold it together ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HzvEx6x9V5 — Leonard Saldana 🌎 (@LS3_Sports) February 6, 2020



