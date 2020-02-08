The Debate
The Debate
Little Boy Hears For The First Time, Video Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed; WATCH

Rest of the World News

A recent video of a little boy hearing for the first time leaves netizens teary-eyed. The boy can be seen in the video at first looking baffled and then happy.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Little boy

A recent video that has been winning hearts on the internet shows a little boy hearing for the first time in his life. At first, the boy seems baffled and then with his eyes suddenly wide open, he hugs his mother in joy. The touching moment has been caught online and has left many people teary-eyed.

Leaving netizens teary-eyed

The video has been recorded in a doctors' chamber and captures the reactions of the little boy Christopher hearing for the first time.

Take a look at the video below.


Many social media users were incredibly touched by the gesture and expressed their feelings online.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
