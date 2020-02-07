Propose Day Quotes: Seal Your Place In Your Beloved's Heart With These Heartfelt Messages

Valentine's Day is around the corner and all love birds have started planning a special date for their love interest. Couples celebrate this season of love for a week that includes Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. They express their love and affection throughout the week. Apart from flowers, presents and chocolates, they also try to convey their feelings through messages and quotes. Here are a few quotes you can use if you are planning to propose your girlfriend/boyfriend anytime soon.

Propose Day Quotes

I do not know why, I like you,/ I do not know why, I feel sad on a day when,/I do not see your face, I only know one thing that,/I do not bear any meaning with-out you. If!!!! / I know what LOVE is, it is because of YOU/ I LOVE YOU

You are not someone I want to be with, you are someone I can't be without. Stay in my life forever.

Every day of my life is perfect because it starts and ends with loving you.

My life is not complete when you are not here. Will you make my life complete by holding my hand? Happy Propose Day!

Will you be my friend...Boyfriends... Crime partner... Dance partner... Fight partner... Love partner... Life partner??? Will you be mine forever? Happy Propose Day!

I have a heart and that is true, But now it has gone from me to you, so care for it just like I do, because I have no heart and you have two. Happy Propose Day My Love!!

On this special day, I want to say: Grow old along with me. The best is yet to be. Will you spend the rest of your life with me?

I wanted someone to care, I wanted someone to love, I wanted someone to be true, and all I want is someone like you.

My feelings for you have only grown stronger since the day we first met. I want to seal our bond forever today. Happy Propose Day!

I provide a sample of my love for you/ Its so simple you'll be marvelled/ Well, not really..Its just excuses to be around you its just love/ which draws me closer to you.

