Lockdown Prompts Transportation Of Drugs Via Food Delivery Services: Interpol

While the world is grappling to contain the spread of coronavirus, criminals are reportedly using food delivery services as a cover to transport drugs and other illegal goods. According to an international media outlet, the Interpol police organisation said that they had received reports from officials in Ireland, Malaysia, Spain and Britain regarding the delivering drivers who were transporting drugs, including cocaine, marijuana, ketamine and ecstasy. Although coronavirus has led to a lockdown of the majority of the countries, criminals still seem to continue with their illegal businesses.

As lockdown has put a limit on people’s movements, key workers including food delivery drivers are still allowed to move around due to the increases demand. While speaking to an international media outlet, the Interpol said that the earlier this month, the Spanish National Police also identified and arrested people dressed as food delivery drivers in Alicante and Valencia.

Interpol further reportedly also added that the criminals involved in the Spanish cases were caught delivery cocaine and marijuana by cycle, motorcycle and car, with drugs concealed inside home delivery packages. Furthermore, the organisation also informed about another case in Ireland, where the police recovered approximately eight kilograms of cocaine as well as two handguns hidden in pizza boxes.

The International Criminals Police organisation also said that delivery riders may have been complicit or unwitting links in drug transportation. They also reportedly said that in some cases the suspects were also falsely disguised as food delivery drivers. Whiles speaking to the media outlet, senior anti-narcotics officials also said that Latin America drug lords have sent number shipments of cocaine to Europe in recent weeks. Including one in a cargo of squid.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 234,000 lives worldwide as of May 1. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and territories and has infected more than 3.3 million people. Out of the total infections, more than one million have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(Image: Rep,Unsplash/@Kaip)

