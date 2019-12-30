Los Angeles: Woman Distracted By Her Phone Falls From 100ft Cliff

A woman plunged from a 100 feet cliff after getting distracted by her phone and spent 13 hours on the rocky ground until help arrived at the scene on December 27. The Special Enforcement Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared a video on Twitter where the rescuers can be seen climbing down the helicopter to airlift the woman strapped to the board.

The 32-year-old was stuck there for hours until a passerby heard her cry for help and raised an alarm. At around 7pm on December 26, the woman fell from a cliff in Palos Verdes, Los Angeles but she remained there for 13 hours as it was aloof from busy roads. Next day around 8 am, someone heard the woman crying out loud and informed the authorities.

VIDEO: Palos Verdes, fall from 100’ cliff. #LASD Air Rescue 5 on scene working with @LACoFDPIO ground crews inserting LASD SEB Tactical Medics to conduct a hoist rescue. Patient was treated and airlifted to trauma center. @lacfd pic.twitter.com/EobIvem3YR — SEB (@SEBLASD) December 27, 2019

Read: 6 Killed As Car Falls Into Canal In UP's Greater Noida Due To Fog

The woman reportedly suffered ‘minor injuries’ and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Speaking to an American news channel, Police lieutenant Doug Kimura said that the woman fell off the cliff while looking at her phone and was lucky that she didn’t succumb to her injuries. According to Kimura, she was also lucky that someone heard her screaming with all the wind and noise.

Read: Throwback To 'Dhoni Falls Short Yet Again' - CSK & India's Heartbreaking Moments

Death of famous rock climber

Last month, Brad Gobright, renowned American rock climber fell to death while climbing down a rock face in the northern part of Mexico. Gobright was accompanied by fellow American Aidan Jacobson and both were climbing a route called the Shining Path in Nuevo Leon. While Jacobson fell on top of a rock outcrop, Gobright fell further 300 metres from the rock outcrop to his death. Gobright was widely known for free rock climbing without any safety gear but at the time he died, he and his climbing partner were abseiling, a technique that uses ropes.

Read: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Think That Trust Falls Are "2019", Do This Instead

Read: Anthony Davis Hilariously Falls On Kevin Hart's Lap, LeBron James Rushes To Help