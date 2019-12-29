Throwback To 'Dhoni Falls Short Yet Again' - CSK & India's Heartbreaking Moments

It has been a disappointing year for one of India's finest skippers MS Dhoni after he fell short on two major occasions, one that cost him the IPL title and the other that can be seen as the moment that cost India a place in the 2019 World Cup finals. These two heartbreaks can never be forgotten by Dhoni fans, for the events happened one after the other and post which they haven't seen their Thala Dhoni come on to the field. Arguably, both these moments became much debated, by the fans, creating a furor on social media as fans heatedly debated the credibility of the decision given by the officials in both the situations. The two heartbreaking moments are Dhoni's run-out in the IPL finals against Mumbai Indians and the former skipper's dismissal in the semifinal against New Zealand in the World Cup.

Heartbreak for CSK, Dhoni in IPL

It happened in the 13th over of CSK's run chase which was bowled by Hardik Pandya and Shane Watson was on strike. On the fourth delivery, Watson played a pull shot and ran a single but, Lasith Malinga who was standing at fine leg threw the ball to Pandya who failed to collect it. Sensing an opportunity of a second run off an overthrow, Dhoni called Watson for a run but Ishan Kishan's throw from mid-off hit the stumps which forced the umpires to seek the help of the third umpire. However, the replays created a lot of confusion as from one angle, it was seen that Dhoni was short of his crease while from the other angle it seemed like he had just made his ground. After going through the replay several times, it was seen that Mahi's bat was on the line. Since the evidence was inconclusive, it seemed that the batsman would be given the benefit of the doubt. Nonetheless, third umpire Nigel Llong gave Dhoni out and it was also turned out to be a game-changing moment of the match as Mumbai Indians were back in the contest.

So near yet so far

India's dream run at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ended after their 18-run loss against New Zealand at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The Men In Blue's hopes rested on Mahendra Singh Dhoni but his run out in the penultimate over by a direct hit from Martin Guptill signaled the end of India's campaign. When Dhoni walked out to the pavilion, the Indian fans were disappointed while the Kiwi players and fans were on the seventh sky and appeared as if they were seeing Dhoni for the last time. When Dhoni and Jadeja almost got India home, had it not been for a 110-run stand between CSK duo of Dhoni and Jadeja , the Men in Blue would have suffered a defeat by a bigger margin. Just after Jadeja's dismissal, the onus was on Dhoni, not only to get India home but to also secure a spot in their fourth World Cup final. Sadly, that was not to be as Guptill downed the dreams of billions of Indians with a direct hit to the stumps to send Dhoni packing.

''Direct hit. Oh! direct hit. Is this the World Cup? It's Martin Guptill. Is this the final!? It says that magic three-letter word and MS Dhoni is it the last time he leaves the big stage?'' said Ian Smith from the commentary box.

