Macron Not Hopeful Of EU Reaching Agreement With Britain By End Of Year

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said that he is not sure of the European Union reaching a deal with the United Kingdom by December 31, 2020, the end of the Brexit transition period. According to reports, Macron was speaking to a group of fishermen in Paris where he said that fishing rights will be a key point of contention when the negotiations with the United Kingdom will start in March. As per reports, the Boris Johnson-led government will publish its mandate for the trade deal later this week, where the ministers are expected to reiterate their desire for a Canada-style agreement with fewer tariffs on goods.

Read: Ex-UK PM David Cameron Bans 'Brexit' Questions In Talk On Effective Campaigning

While speaking with the fishermen, President Macron said that he is not sure of the European Union reaching an agreement with the United Kingdom before the transition period ends in December. Macron further added that the negotiations are going to become more 'tense' because 'the British are very hard'. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has said that it will consider a deal on fisheries but with a condition that the British waters are first and foremost for British boats. According to reports, the UK government will publish detailed demands for a trade deal online and in the parliament on February 25.

Read: UK To Issue Blue Passports From March To 'restore National Identity' Post Brexit

Brexit negotiations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief negotiator David Frost, while speaking in Brussels earlier this month, suggested a 'Canada-Free Trade Agreement-type relationship' with the European Union. According to reports, the trade agreement between Canada and the European Union, which took seven years to negotiate, import tariffs on most goods have been eliminated, however, customs and VAT checks are still in place. The negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union are due to begin on March 2 in Brussels. While David Frost will represent the UK government, Michel Barnier will negotiate for the European Union.

Read: EU Leaders To Debate Over Post-Brexit Monetary Challenges In Brussels

Read: Brexiteer's Tweet About Long Queues At Airport Makes 'remainers' Mock Him